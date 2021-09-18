NMCG launches guidance note for riverfront planning, development

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) on Friday released a guidance note for developing riverfronts along the Ganga and other rivers, a statement said.

The "Guidance Note for Environmentally Sensitive, Climate Adaptive and Socially Inclusive Urban Riverfront Planning and Development" was launched by the NMCG at 'Connect Karo', an event organised by the World Resources Institute (WRI), India.

Explaining how this publication will be useful in making river-sensitive urban designs, NMCG director general Rajiv Ranjan Mishra said, "This guideline will help city planners across the Ganga river basin, and the country at large, understand how to integrate urban riverfronts into a master plan." "Riverfronts help in reconnecting people to the river and make their visit to the river pleasant," he said.

Riverfronts are essential in meeting the increasing demand for public spaces in urban areas, he added.

"The document is a primer for all stakeholders who wish to implement urban river flood projects, which are environmentally sensitive, climate adaptive and socially inclusive," the statement said.

The document offers a pathway to look at urban riverfronts as social spaces and thriving ecosystems and to collaborate to develop environmentally sensitive, climate adaptive and socially inclusive riverfronts, it said. PTI PR DIV DIV

