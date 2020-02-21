NMCG Members Meet To Address Conservation Approach In Ganga Basin Rejuvenation

A stakeholders meeting by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), addressed the holistic conservation approach towards river rejuvenation adopted by the NMCG in the Ganga River Basin. This meeting was held at Circuit House in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. They also discussed on the pollution abatement in several rivers including, Hindon, Krishni and Kali West on Thursday.

Critical issue of liquid pollution was discussed at the meeting

The meet was chaired by UP Singh, Secretary of Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti. The prime highlight of the meeting was the critical issue of liquid pollution in the rivers Hindon, Krishni and Kali West flowing through three districts under Saharanpur division and river rejuvenation work for these rivers.

According to a statement released, the rejuvenation works are also being supplemented under the Namami Gange Programme, which is a holistic conservation mission for rejuvenation of river Ganga and its tributaries. NMCG Director-General (DG) Rajiv Ranjan Mishra briefed the stakeholders present at the meeting about the initiatives under the Namami Gange Programme and informed that District Ganga Committees (DGCs) may become focus institutions for the implementation of various efforts at the district level.

Form District Ganga Committees, NMCG Director-General Mishra

Mishra asked the stakeholders to immediately constitute DGCs in these three districts and take the lead in constituting DGCs on tributaries. The Divisional Commissioner also presented action plans on which the districts are working and outlined targets which will be completed within the earmarked time schedule in the coming six months, as per the release.

Maximum tree plantation in two districts, DC Saharanpur

At the same time, the Divisional Commissioner Saharanpur informed that maximum tree plantation has been done in Saharanpur and Muzaffarnagar districts for the last two years. Subsequently, a field visit was carried out by the senior officials to oversee forestry interventions along the river banks. The ghats constructed along the Paodhayi river were also inspected, as per the release.

(with inputs from ANI)