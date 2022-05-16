NMIMS Shirpur Campus Commences Admission For A 4-year Degree Program At School Of Agricultural Sciences & Technology (SAST)

SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) is a Deemed-to-be University with an academic legacy of 41 years. It commenced admission for four years B.Sc. Agriculture (Hons.) undergraduate degree program to impart education in agriculture and allied sectors from a wider perspective.

The program offers various theoretical and practical sessions in several disciplines that include: agronomy, genetics and plant breeding, soil science and agricultural chemistry, agricultural entomology, agricultural economics and agribusiness management, plant physiology, plant biochemistry, plant pathology, agricultural extension, horticulture, agricultural statistics and information technology, plant molecular biology and biotechnology, environmental sciences, nutrition and food technology, humanities, and animal sciences.

Additionally, students stay and work in the villages and work with farmers under rural agricultural work experience to earn a first-hand knowledge of farming and issues of farmers. They also visit agriculture-related establishments to gain practical knowledge. Students also work as interns in agri-input industries to get an insight about their day-to-day functioning and entrepreneurship. In the Experiential Learning modules, hands-on training is imparted on production of agri-inputs and relavant commercialization aspects.

The admission is currently open and will close in July 2022. For the batch commencing in August 2022, SAST's total intake strength is 60 seats.

Eligibility Criteria: Students seeking admission for the B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture degree must have passed 10+2 or equivalent examination and must have obtained a minimum of 50% aggregate marks with physics (P), chemistry (C) and mathematics (M)/PCB/PCMB (Biology) or agriculture (PCMB) from a recognized board/university. Candidates appearing for their final 10+2 or equivalent examination can also apply, provided they meet minimum cut-off marks and produce all the necessary documents, in original, at the time of admission.

Candidates are required to fill out an online registration form at https://apply.nmims.edu/agriculture and pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 2000 plus applicable taxes for processing the application latest by Sunday, 24th July 2022 for Phase I and Sunday, 28th of August, 2022 for Phase II.

Dr. Suseelendra Desai, Dean, School of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, said, "The course offered by different departments is taught to the students on a credit basis and includes both theory and practical modules. The practical component helps students to practice in the field on a real-time basis, and the theoretical concepts they learned will be handy in establishing the cause-effect relationship to field problems." Dr. Desai further added, "During the course, students also get an exposure to recent technologies developed by premier research institutes across the country and get an opportunity to interact with various personalities which will eventually help for a 360-degree career growth." About SAST School of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SAST) has been initiated from the academic year July 2019-20 at Shirpur campus. Keeping the recent developments in agriculture and allied sector into consideration, SAST has designed an efficient and robust agricultural education curriculum as per the guidelines of ICAR. It aims to be an internationally recognized technical education institution that excels in Agricultural Education, Research and Extension, producing self-motivated socially responsible graduates in agriculture. The aim of the school is to make a difference through an integrated and multi-disciplinary pedagogy to teach agriculture and allied sciences for creating Leaders and Agripreneurs.

About SVKM's NMIMS University Established in 1981, NMIMS is today recognized as a globally reputed university with strong industry linkages. It offers multiple disciplines across eight campuses that consist of 17 specialised schools, more than 17,000 full-time students, and 800+ full-time faculty members, ten faculty members with Fulbright Scholarship and Humboldt International Scholarship for post-doctoral researchers. The Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) laid the foundation stone of this esteemed university, with the aim to cater to the rising demand of management institutes in the country. It is known for its consistent academic quality and research-focused approach towards holistic education. SVKM's NMIMS has been granted Category-I University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC, and NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with A+ (CGPA of 3.59.)