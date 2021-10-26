No Action Against Sameer Wankhede Based On 'anonymous Letter' Shared By Nawab Malik: NCB

In a massive development in connection with several allegations against the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, the NCB said on Tuesday that no action will be taken against Wankhede based on an anonymous letter forwarded by Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik to Director General of NCB.

The NCB said,

No action will be initiated on the anonymous letter (containing allegations against NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede) forwarded by Maharashtra Minister & NCP leader Nawab Malik to Director General of NCB as per guidelines of Central Vigilance Commission.

Here are the contents of the letter received by me from an unnamed NCB official.

As a responsible citizen I will be forwarding this letter to DG Narcotics requesting him to include this letter in the investigation being conducted on Sameer Wankhede pic.twitter.com/SOClI3ntAn — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 26, 2021

Earlier on Tuesday, while addressing a press conference, Nawab Malik briefly talked about a letter sent by an unnamed official of the Narcotics Control Bureau who cited instances of 26 "fake cases" allegedly registered by the NCB Mumbai Zonal Director and close associates.

Malik stated that he would forward this letter to the NCB head, requesting him to include it in the inquiry being conducted against Wankhede.

Allegations against Sameer Wankhede

On Sunday, Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case and KP Gosavi's personal bodyguard, alleged that he heard about a ₹18 crore deal in a conversation between Gosavi and another person named Sam D'Souza.

Of the ₹18 crore, ₹8 crore was to be given to Sameer Wankhede, Sail alleged. NCP leader and Maharastra Minister Nawab Malik has repeatedly tried to bring political angles in the drug bust case in which Aryan Khan and seven others were arrested, citing independent witnesses Manish Bhanushali and KP Gosavi's BJP links.

The anti-drug agency has maintained that they did not know Bhanushali and Gosavi prior to October 2. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been investigating the Bollywood drugs nexus in full swing. At the heart of the investigation is Sameer Wankhede, who leads the Mumbai wing of anti-drug trafficking. The investigation has led to the high-profile arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.