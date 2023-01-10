Bengaluru Metro Tower Was Leaning, We Warned A Week Ago It'd Fall: Hear This Eyewitness

Hours after a metro pillar that was under construction collapsed on Bengaluru's Outer Ring road, Republic TV talked to the eyewitness and tried to gain access to more details regarding the incident. Revealing that the police did not support the locals in taking the injured man to the nearest hospital, he informed that his wife and son succumbed to the injuries on the spot.

Speaking to Republic TV, the eyewitness said, “Since past seven days we were informing the authorities that the pillar will collapse, but they were not listening to us. Today, at 10:05 am, a family, including a man, a woman and their son, was coming on a two-wheeler when the pillar collapsed. Following the mishap, the lady and her son died on the spot.”

“The man is also critically injured. The police are also not supporting. When the locals came to help the injured man and decided to take him to the nearest hospital, the police did not even open the barricades. The government is not at all concerned about citizens' lives,” he added.

Under construction metro pillar collapsed in Bengaluru

In a shocking incident, an under-construction metro pillar on Bengaluru's Outer Ring road collapse on Tuesday resulting in the death of a mother-son duo who was travelling on a bike. According to sources, a couple along with the kid was heading towards the hebbal area when the metro pillar collapsed on the bike.

Speaking about Bengaluru's civic apathy, lawyer and activist Pramila Nesargi said, “It is the responsibility of the civil engineering department. The administration should have taken proper precautionary measures during construction. Engineers are definitely responsible and the contractor should also be held responsible. It is very unfortunate that a mother and her child are dead. Earlier too, such incidents have taken place in Bengaluru.”