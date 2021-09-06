No Afghan Will Be Asked To Leave India Without Ministry Of Home Affairs' Approval: Report

Keeping in view the uncertain situation prevailing in Afghanistan, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday announced that no Afghan national living in India will be asked to leave the country without its prior approval. The statement comes days after an Afghan MP claimed that she was deported from New Delhi, after being made to wait hours at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Afghan MP deported from New Delhi

Rangina Kargar, a member of the Wolesi Jirga where she represents the Faryab province of Afghanistan, said that she was not allowed to enter the country despite holding a diplomatic/official passport which she had used many times in the past to travel to India. As claimed by the MP, the security officials held her at Delhi airport till 10 pm from 6 am, when her flight landed.

Sharing her ordeal with a leading media house, Rangina Kargar said “There was no food, no water. They kept me waiting even when I told them that I was a Member of Parliament. Maybe because the situation has changed. Maybe for security reasons. But I want to tell India that we will return to power in Afghanistan, what will they do then."

It is pertinent to mention here that before Rangina Kargar, two other MPs - Anarkali Kaur and Narender Singh Khalsa were evacuated by India. Both Anarkali Kaur and Narender Singh Khalsa had thanked India for saving their lives. India has been making a lot of efforts to accommodate the Afghan nationals desperate to flee the terrorized territory.

On August 17, two days after the fall of Kabul, the MHA informed about a fast category of electronic visas called 'e-Emergency X-Misc Visa' to facilitate the travel of those Afghans desperate to flee the war-torn, terrorized country. For those already in the country, the Ministry extended their visas on a "gratis basis" till September 30.

Taliban takes over Afghanistan

After months of offensive, the Taliban took over Kabul on August 15 after major cities like Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, Jalalabad, and Lashkar Gah fell without resistance. This was followed by a withdrawal of US and NATO troops after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan. As the Taliban breached Kabul, Ashraf Ghani, the democratically elected President fled from the country with some other officials.

Soon after the terrorist group took over Kabul, chaos erupted as thousands have swarmed Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport in a bid to flee from the Taliban's rule. US President Joe Biden has defended his decision of withdrawing troops from the war-torn country. The Taliban is now in talks with ex-Presidents Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah for a 'peaceful power transition'. Evacuation of Afghans and other nationals is underway from Kabul airport which is under US troops' control.