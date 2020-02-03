No Anurag Thakur Mea-culpa Over 'Goli Maro' Shocker, Claims "Difference In Saying & Doing"

Anurag Thakur, MoS Finance, justifying his stand on the contentious 'shoot the traitors' slogan contended that there was a difference in 'saying and doing'. Accusing the media of being silent over the alleged attacks on BJP workers in West Bengal and Kerala, Anurag Thakur claimed that the RSS and saffron party workers are being 'crushed'. The BJP leader, in addition, said that there is no place for violence in democracy.

In a vague justification, Anurag Thakur said, "I have been asking for metro, but Kejriwal stopped the metro for five years. We asked for clean water, he did not give us. We used to say give us houses, they did not give. When I wanted all this, he did not do it. Modiji has done it. In the country, in West Bengal and Kerala, BJP workers were killed, but the media was quiet and it's quiet even today. So there is a difference in saying and doing it. I would like to say even today, open your eyes and see how RSS', BJP workers are being beaten and crushed. There is no place for violence in democracy. The ballot should overpower the bullet."

Days ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections, Anurag Thakur was seen chanting inflammatory slogans in a BJP election rally in Delhi. In a video doing the rounds of social media, the Union Minister was heard shouting 'Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maron salon ko' (Shoot all traitors of the country) while campaigning for the BJP candidate for Rithala Assembly constituency - Manish Chaudhari, supposedly referring to those holding anti-CAA protests against the BJP-led government.

Opposition chants 'Shame, shame'

Chants of 'Shame, Shame!' were raised in the Lok Sabha, after MoS Finance Anurag Thakur began speaking. On Monday, the Opposition Parliamentarians raised 'Goli maarna band karo' slogans in the Lower House of the Parliament against senior BJP leader and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur in contrast to his controversial comments. Drowning Anurag Thakur's speech, belligerent Congress members, who were in the Well, shouted slogans against the minister and asked 'Aapka goli kaha hai? (where is your bullet?)', an apparent reference to the minister's controversial remarks.

A day after the controversial sloganeering, two shooting incidents occurred in Delhi--one near Jamia Islamia University on Martyrs Day and another one near Shaheen Bagh on Saturday. A gunman, identifying himself as 'Rambhakt Gopal' shot a student of Jamia as protesters were marching to the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat. In the video, the young man was seen walking with a gun, amid heavy-security of the Delhi Police, saying, "who wants Azadi, come I'll shoot you."

Two days after, a gunman fired twice or thrice in the air with a country-made pistol, standing next to the Delhi Police at the protest site of Shaheen Bagh, wherein women have been staging an indefinite sit-in against the government policies for over 50 days now. No injuries were reported of the incident. In a third incident, on Sunday night a shot was allegedly fired outside Jamia Millia University in South Delhi. The Opposition parties including AAP, AIMIM, Congress held the BJP and provocative speeches by the party's leaders and Ministers accountable for the two incidences.

