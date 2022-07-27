No Approval Granted For SilverLine Rail Project: Railway Board Informs Kerala HC

In the latest update pertaining to the Kerala government's SilverLine semi-high rail project, the Railway board on Tuesday clarified to the Kerala High Court that it has not granted any approval to the project. Notably, the clarification appeared in a statement after the Kerala HC requested information from the Centre regarding whether the Railway Board had given the Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) instructions not to participate in the ongoing Social Impact Assessment (SIA) for the SilverLine Project.

Responding to HC's request, on the behalf of the Railway Board Assistant Solicitor General (ASG) S Manu stated that the Railway Board has not given approval nor concurred with the Social Impact Assessment (SIA). "All steps taken in pursuance of land acquisition for the project are premature. The board has neither approved nor concurred with the SIA and that the survey conducted by the State government was under the provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Act," the statement read. Adding further ASG said, "Under the Act, when a State is conducting an SIA, the Centre has no role in it. However, if the KRDCL, being a company, is involved in the SIA and spending its funds for the purpose, such involvement and expenditure will be at its own risk and responsibility."

Centre should change current stance on SilverLine: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday attacked the Central government and said that the Centre's current stand against the Silverline semi-high-speed rail corridor is unfortunate as without their approval it cannot go forward.

According to Vijayan, the state government moved rapidly to forward the project after gaining in-principle clearance since it didn't want to delay the opening of the rail corridor. It also started measures like surveys and a Social Impact Assessment (SIA) before waiting for the final nod.

"Let us be clear, it cannot go forward without the Centre's approval," Pinarayi said, according to PTI. Stating further he said that the Centre should change its stand on the project as it would benefit not only the state but also the people.

Notably, the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly and Congress leader V Sateeshan slammed the LDF government in the state by asking why the Pinarayi-led government in Kerala spent crores on the project which is not sanctioned by the Centre or the Indian Railways.

It is significant to mention the ambitious SilverLine project, praised as the biggest project by the Kerala government, will be developed over a stretch of 540 km from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod. The Pinarayi Vijayan government is claiming that the project will provide better connectivity as well as employment.

