No Arrest: ED After DMK Minister Ponmudy's Interrogation In Illegal Mining Case End

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday (July 17) quizzed DMK minister K Ponmudy in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal sand mining, official sources said. The 72-year-old minister was late at night taken to the office of the ED at Haddows Road for a detailed quizzing after a search of his premises for 20 hours.

In conversation with Republic, ED Deputy Director Karthik Dasari stated that 'no arrest' has been made in the case. During the initial probe, the federal probe agency seized fixed deposit receipts of Rs 41.9 crore, around Rs 70 lakh cash and some foreign currency, including pounds (worth about Rs 8-10 lakh), from the linked premises of the minister.

Meanwhile, DMK leader and advocate Saravaran alleged the federal probe agency of human rights violations for making the 72-year-old minister sit for 20 long hours. "ED has asked him to appear for investigation once again at 4 pm tomorrow. If BJP thinks that they can stop DMK from building a strong opposition it's never gonna happen."

With these raids, Ponmudy has become the second minister in Chief Minister MK Stalin's cabinet to come under the radar of the federal probe agency after Tamil Nadu electricity and prohibition minister Senthil Balaji. He was arrested in June in connection with the alleged cash-for-jobs linked money laundering case investigation pertaining to his earlier stint as the state's transport minister in the J Jayalalithaa's regime.

'DMK not worried a wee bit'

Reacting to the raids, DMK president Stalin said the ED has joined the "election campaign". The case against Ponmudy is a "false case" that was foisted on him nearly 13 years ago during the late J Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK regime.

"As regards Tamil Nadu, Governor R N Ravi is already conducting a poll campaign for us and now, the ED has joined (the poll scene) and I feel the election work for us will be easy," Stalin said. "The DMK is not worried a wee bit," he said of the ED searches. Such an action by the ED was "usual, ordinary and a drama" enacted to divert attention, he added.

The money laundering case is linked to alleged irregularities when Ponmudy was the state mining minister (between 2007 and 2011) and there were allegations of violation of quarry licence conditions leading to loss of more than Rs 28 crore to the exchequer.