No Ban On Export, India To Calibrate 'Vaccine Maitri' Program To Share Vaccines: Sources

India, unlike many other countries, has not put any ban on exports of the COVID-19 vaccine, and its position remains unchanged in relation to supplying the vaccines to partner countries in a phased manner while keeping in mind the domestic requirement of a phased rollout, as per sources.

Reminiscing the time India began with its domestic COVID vaccination programme, and how it turned to external supply in a short duration, the sources affirmed that no other country has supplied the world with as many doses as India has so far. Soon after the purchase orders were placed, India also began with its COVAX facility, the sources added.

Backing the statement with figures, they said that more than 60 million doses of Made in India vaccines have been supplied so far to over 75 countries, including through COVAX.

"We had stated that keeping in view the domestic requirements of the phased rollout, India will continue to supply COVID-19 vaccines to partner countries over the coming weeks and months in a phased manner. This position remains unchanged. We have not imposed any ban on exports of vaccines unlike many other countries," they said.

They, however, added that given the country's current manufacturing capacity and requirements of national vaccination programmes, there may be a need to calibrate the supply schedules from time to time.

"All stakeholders would have to work together to adjust the schedules as required. Only by such cooperation, we can collectively deal with the ongoing pandemic," they said.

Vaccine Maitri

India's Vaccine Maitri programme that was started around a month ago, aims to help poor countries amid the global pandemic. In this brief period, the country has got delivered around six crore doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech's indigenous vaccine to over 75 countries.

India will likely be in a better position to export vaccination when the other vaccines which are mostly in their lap of approval hit the market.