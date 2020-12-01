Farmers-govt Meet Ends; Another Round Of Talks To Be Held On Thursday

Amid the protests against the three agrarian laws, the third round of talks between farmers' associations and the Centre on Tuesday remained inconclusive. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Chanda Singh- a member of the farmers' delegation stated that the protests will continue even as another round of talks shall be held on Thursday. Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar mentioned that the discussions in the meeting were cordial.

According to him, the farmers' leaders had dismissed the Centre's offer to form a smaller committee for conducting talks. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and MoS Commerce Som Parkash represented the NDA government during the deliberations which took place at the Vigyan Bhawan. As per sources, the Union government gave a detailed presentation to the representatives of the farmers to allay their concerns about the Agricultural Produce Market Committees and the Minimum Support Price system.

Farmer's leader Chanda Singh stated, "We could not reach any solution in the meeting held today. Despite this, we will continue talks and sit for talks again on Thursday. The protests will continue.'

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar remarked, "Today, the farmer leaders came here. The third round of talks has been completed. The discussion was good. We have reached a lot of understanding. All of us have decided that the fourth round of talks will be held on the day after tomorrow. They will also come with our issues and we will discuss them." "We wanted a small committee should be formed. But the unions said that they will talk together. The government has no problem with talking to everyone together," Tomar added.

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

