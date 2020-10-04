No Cases Of COVID-19 Reinfection In Jammu & Kashmir, Informs Top Health Official

Despite the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases, Jammu and Kashmir Financial Commissioner, Health Atal Dulloo while speaking to Republic Media Network said that there is no case of COVID19 reinfection reported in Jammu and Kashmir. “We are keeping a tab on the situation, we have come to know about cases of reinfection in other parts of the country, but no case has been reported so far.”

He added that Jammu and Kashmir is still safe from community transmission of the virus. “It won’t be right to say that we have entered the community transmission stage of the virus,” he added.

“In this pandemic, the actual issue is the number of mortalities, we have case fatality rate of 1.6% which is the same as national average but we would like to do better. We are following three strategies; to highlight COVID19 behaviour, surveillance and control and the last is clinical management. People in Jammu are coming late to health facilities when they have symptoms, we urge people to come out to medical facilities so that we can save people,” he added.

On the issue of disruption of oxygen supply which took a precious life, he said,”There was some problem in supply management for some days, but that has been sorted now and there is no shortage in oxygen supply for last one week. In addition to this, the government has approved Liquid Oxygen Tank for Government Medical College, Jammu by 31 of this month. We have also sanctioned Oxygen Generation Plants in 37 hospitals worth 230 crores”.

Dulloo said that Jammu and Kashmir have conducted more than 17 lakh COVID-19 tests so far and more than 25,000 tests are being conducted daily. “We have reached the mark of 1.37 lakh tests per million. Medical teams are working at the block level to keep a tab on the situation. The upcoming festive and winter season is worrisome; “Social” distancing needs to be followed,” he added.

According to the Media Bulletin on the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 78228 positive cases, 15646 are Active Positive, 61351 have recovered and 1231 have died; 376 in Jammu division and 855 in Kashmir division. Till date, 589383 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 21523 persons in-home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 15646 in isolation and 48922 under home surveillance. Besides, 502061 persons have completed their surveillance period.

