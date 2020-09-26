NCB Seizes Mobile Phones Of Deepika, Sara, Rakul Preet & 3 Others Amid Probe: Sources

In the latest development in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probe into the drug nexus in the Bollywood film industry, the central agency sources have informed Republic Media Network that cellphones of Bollywood A-listers - Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have been seized by NCB. It has also come to the fore that Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash and KWAN employee Jaya Saha's phones have also been impounded by the Bureau officials. Sources inform that NCB will search for clues and more digital evidence of their connection and involvement in the seemingly widespread network of drug trade in the film industry.

On Saturday, actors Deepika Padukone, along with her manager Karishma Prakash- Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan appeared before the NCB officials for questioning in connection to their role in Bollywood's drug nexus. The NCB, over the past few days, has busted the film industry's widespread network of drug dealers, peddlers and kingpins in the course of its probe into the drug angle in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death earlier in June this year.

Read | Don't cast actors prosecuted by NCB as addicts: Athawale warns filmmakers; 'gender no bar'

According to sources, Sara Ali Khan was asked to deposit the phone she had used in 2017-2018 and the actor claimed that she didn't know where the phone is. Earlier in the day, Deepika Padukone was confronted by the NCB officials with the digital evidence gathered from Jaya Saha's phone that showed the actor's chats about procuring 'maal' for her. The actor reportedly accepted that she had asked for drugs and answered the questions by NCB allegedly in a vague manner - in monosyllabic responses.

Read | NCB issues statement after marathon grilling of Sara, Shraddha, Deepika; Kshitij arrested

On Friday, actor Rakul Preet Singh and celebrity fashion designer Simone Khambatta were grilled by the NCB at their office and it has led to further uncovering of the drug racket in the film industry. Rakul Preet's confessions led to the arrest of Dharma Productions-associated executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad on Saturday. However, phones of both Rakul and Simone have also been seized by the NCB for further probe into their connections.

Read | Deepika Padukone 'evasive & tutored' in NCB grilling; no clean chit & may be called again

NCB to prepare an investigative report

The central agency will send a brief of their investigation to the central agency's Director-General Rakesh Asthana within 3 days along with a report on their findings. The SIT in Mumbai is expected to submit their data separately from that of the team in Delhi. The NCB, in its statement on Saturday, has revealed that 18 arrests have been made so far in the case and many people have been interrogated by further adding that it will all be reviewed to decide on their future course of action.

Read | Kshitij ratted out 5 Bollywood stars & 2 producers to NCB; 6 places raided during grilling