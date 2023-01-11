'No Clue Of Protest': Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav Over Crackdown On Farmers In Buxar

After farmers' protests turned violent in Bihar's Buxar, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav asserted that he was not aware of the incident. He said that he has no clue about the protest and how it turned violent. He further said that he will ask officials to look into the matter.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, "I have no clue about the protest and how it turned violent. I ask officials to look into the matter and know the exact cause. As the matter is if of compensation, I will ask officials to look into the issue."

Farmers' protest turns violent in Buxar

The ongoing protest by farmers turned violent in Bihar's Buxar after locals vandalised and set ablaze the police vehicles on Wednesday morning. Farmers alleged that they have been protesting peacefully against a state-run power company Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) for Chausa Power Plant. They said that we are just demanding a new rate of land acquisition for the project. Notably, the farmers' protest has been going on for over two months now after their land was acquired by SJVN Power Plant.

Locals in Buxar alleged that the policemen barged inside farmers' residences and brutally thrashed them in the middle of the night. Several police personnel reportedly forcibly entered the residences of a group of farmers on the intervening night of January 10 and 11 and brutally thrashed farmers with canes while they were sleeping.

In retaliation, farmers vandalised police vehicles and pelted stones at the police as well as the power plant. Tyres were also burnt at the main gate of the SJVN plant.