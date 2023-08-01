No Confidence Motion To Be Discussed For 3 Days, PM Modi To Reply On August 10

The no-confidence motion proposed by the Opposition against the Union government in Parliament will be discussed between August 8 and 10. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to respond on August 10, sources say. Opposition members moved a no-confidence motion in Parliament in a bid to get the Prime Minister to speak on the violence in Manipur following ethnic clashes in the Northeastern state.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament has witnessed repeated interruptions with the Opposition members stalling business of the House until a discussion on Manipur takes place. The ruling coalition, BJP and its NDA allies, have said that they are willing to discuss Manipur and Home Minister Amit Shah is going to speak on behalf of Parliament. Opposition leaders, including the Congress, have however maintained that they will not relent until Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks on the issue.

Why has the Opposition moved a no-confidence motion?

Opposition leaders moved a no-confidence motion in Parliament last month. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had accepted the no-confidence motion, moved by Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, on July 26. A day earlier, announcing the Opposition's decision to move a no-trust vote, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhury had said, "Today, it has been decided that we would not have any other alternative but to resort to a no-confidence motion because the government is not accepting the demand of the opposition to have an elaborate discussion with the Prime Minister on Manipur.”

“He should make a statement on the Manipur violence as he is our leader in the Parliament,” he added.

What is a no-trust vote?

A no-trust vote or a no-confidence motion typical to most parliamentary democracies. A no-confidence motion is moved to seek the government to prove its majority in Parliament. In India, the no-confidence motion is governed by Article 75(3) of the Constitution. Any member of the Lok Sabha can move a no-confidence motion against the government with the support of 50 other members. However, a no-confidence motion can only be moved in the Lok Sabha.

Does the no-trust vote matter to the government?

Not really. The numbers as they stand will not put the Union government at risk in any manner. The ruling coalition currently has the support of 331 members of Parliament, with 303 belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party alone. Therefore, the move by the Opposition is more symbolic and a last-ditch attempt to get the Prime Minister to speak on the violence in Manipur.

A delegation of Opposition members recently went to Manipur to take stock of the situation in the restive state, which has seen epic violence since ethnic clashes first broke out on May 3. Outrage on Manipur peaked after a video emerged on social media last month, showing two women being stripped and paraded naked by a mob of around 800-1,000 people in Manipur. The incident took place on May 4.

What has Prime Minister Modi said on Manipur?

While Opposition members have moved a no-confidence motion seeking the Prime Minister speak on Manipur in Parliament, PM Modi did speak on the situation in the state from outside Parliament on the day the Monsoon Session began. In an emotional address, Prime Minister Modi had said, "This a shameful incident for any society..who did this and who is responsible is another issue but this has put our nation to shame. I appeal to all chief minsters to tighten law and order. Whether it is Rajasthan, Chattisgarh or Manipur...the issue of a woman's honour is above all politics."