'No Conflict With Vijayan Govt': Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan Speaks Out On CAA

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said Sunday that there is no conflict between him and the state government over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) now. "There is no conflict with the Kerala government. The CAA came on time when I reached the state as Governor. Of course, they could not digest that a constitutional office in Kerala would come in support of CAA. Though my job is not to support, but to defend," Khan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Khan further said, "It is my oath to preserve the Constitution and protect the law. So if there is an attack on that, something to which the President has given his assent, on wrong grounds and by spreading misinformation, then it is my constitutional duty to defend it."

Stating that he was performing only constitutional obligations in Kerala. Khan said, "In Kerala, I am performing a constitutional obligation, I am performing my duty and the Chief Minister is performing his duties, there is no conflict in this."

"I have clearly told the Chief Minister that I do not believe in organised religion but believe in spiritual religion. I told him my accountability is to the Constitution and the President of the country. I told him you publicly criticise me and I will not feel bad. You do your duty and I will do mine. But since then there has been no tension," he added.

Tussle between Kerala Govt and Governor

The Kerala Governor's statement came amid the ongoing tussle between him and the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government over a bill seeking to replace the Governor as the chancellor of state universities in Kerala. In fact, the Kerala Governor even questioned the legal sanctity of the provisions in the bill and claimed that any provision repugnant to UGC regulations cannot become law.

"The UGC regulations have been made, taking this fact into consideration that the Governor is ex-officio chancellor of Universities. They are taking out their frustration," Governor Khan was earlier quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

The Governor's statement came after the Kerala Assembly passed the University Laws (Amendment) Bill to replace the state Governor as the Chancellor of universities in the state and appoint eminent academics to the top post.