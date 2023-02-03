‘No Connection Of Govt With Adani Issue’: Pralhad Joshi Over Opposition's Probe Demand

Amid the ongoing crisis over the Adani row, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday outrightly denied any connection between the central government and the Adani Group. The Union minister’s comments came after the Opposition parties demanded an investigation by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to look into the alleged aberrations against the Adani Enterprises.

“There is absolutely no connection between the Adani Group and the government. The Opposition is left with no issue and therefore is unnecessarily raising this point,” Pralhad Joshi said.

Opposition demands probe

Uniting against the government over the issue of the Adani Group shares plunging, the Opposition parties met on Friday morning to coordinate their strategy in Parliament. The Parliament was also adjourned for the day after a ruckus was created over the issue.

Sparking a major controversy over the plunging of Adani Group’s shares, the opposition parties demanded a discussion in Parliament on the risk to Indian investors caused due to the fall of shares of the Adani Group following fraud claims by US short-seller Hindenburg Research. The Opposition parties also asked for an investigation by a Joint Parliamentary Committee or a Supreme Court-appointed committee.

However, the Adani Group's finance chief has earlier called the Hindenburg report "a malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale, baseless and discredited allegations that have been tested and rejected by India's highest courts".

Power Minister responds to Opposition’s allegations

Following the political row over Adani Enterprises, Union Power Minister RK Singh said that there is no need for a discussion over it since it does not concern the Central government.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Singh said, "I do not know why the Opposition is creating disruption over the Hindenburg report. Discussion on this is not at all required. Why should we be concerned about the FPO withdrawal of a company? We have a lot of companies in hand.”