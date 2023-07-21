No consensus on proposal to set up All-India Judicial Service at district level: Govt

There is no consensus at present on a proposal to set up an All India Judicial Service, a recruitment mechanism for appointment at the level of district judges, the government told Lok Sabha on Friday.

In a written reply, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the views of state governments and high courts were sought on the proposal.

There was divergence of opinion among state governments and among high courts on the constitution of the All India Judicial Service, he said.

While some state governments and high courts favoured the proposal, some were not in favour of creation of the All India Judicial Service. Some others wanted changes in the proposal formulated by the central government, the minister said.

"In view of the existing divergence of opinion amongst the major stakeholders, at present, there is no consensus on the proposal for setting up an All India Judicial Service," he said.