No Country Can Flourish Without Discipline: Dhankhar After Sanjay Singh’s Suspension

Hours after the Opposition parties criticised the suspension of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh from Rajya Sabha, Vice-President and the Chairman of Upper House Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday emphasised on the need to maintain decorum and discipline in the temple of democracy. Earlier in the day, AAP leader Sanjay Singh was suspended from the House for the entire Monsoon Session for his "unruly behaviour".

Addressing Indian Forest Service probationers in the national capital, Dhankhar said that no country or system could flourish or blossom without discipline or decorum. “The moment discipline and decorum are compromised, our institutions suffer severely,” he added.

Calling for zero tolerance towards lack of decorum and discipline, the Vice-President said, “I am working in a manner, using everything under my command to ensure the temple of democracy, in the largest democracy has decorum and discipline.”

No country, no system can flourish without discipline and decorum.



No country, no system can flourish without discipline and decorum.

Institutions suffer severely when discipline and decorum are compromised.

AAP’s Sanjay Singh suspended

After the ruckus led by opposition parties over Manipur violence engulfed the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh was suspended for the entire duration of the Monsoon session for “repeatedly violating the directions of the chair”. The action against Sanjay Singh was taken after Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved the motion to suspend him, which was adopted by the House by voice vote.

Responding to AAP leader Sanjay Singh's suspension from Rajya Sabha, BJP leader Sushil Modi said, "He was trying to Hijack the session. We are ready to discuss the Manipur issue."

Against the spirit of democracy: AAP

Responding to Sanjay Singh’s suspension, AAP leader Raghav Chadha termed the incident ‘unfortunate’ and said, “This is not right, it is against the spirit of democracy. After the House was adjourned, we went to the Chairman and requested him to revoke this suspension. Even during the BAC meeting, we all walked out as we were not being heard at all. The Chairman should talk to the MPs and have healthy discussions."

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj stated that Sanjau Singh was suspended for raising his voice. “If Sanjay Singh is suspended for raising his voice for the truth, then we will not be upset. Our legal team will look into this matter, but this is unfortunate,” the AAP leader added.