No COVID-19 Case, Death, Recovery Reported In Chhattisgarh

No COVID-19 case or death was reported from Chhattisgarh on Monday, the 21st time the state had a clean slate amid the pandemic this year, an official said.

There was no addition to the tally similarly on April 10, 14, 16, 17, May 15, November 13, 23, December 3, 4, 9, 10, 12, 14, 15 , 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 24, he pointed out.

The tally and recovery count remained unchanged at 11,77,749 and 11,63,595,respectively, while the death toll stood at 14,146, the official added.

The state has an active caseload of eight, he said.

So far, 1,88,32,433 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 1,399 during the day, as per a government release.

Chhattisgarh’s coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,749, new cases (zero), death toll 14,146, recovered 11,63,595, active cases 8, today tests 1,399, total tests 1,88,32,433.

