No COVID-19 Case, Death Reported In Chhattisgarh For Sixth Day In A Row; Active Tally Now Three

No COVID-19 case or death was reported from Chhattisgarh on Monday, the sixth on a trot this month and the eighteenth time the state had a clean slate amid the pandemic this year, an official said.

There was no addition to the tally and toll similarly on April 10, 14, 16, 17, May 15, November 13, 23, December 3, 4, 9, 10, 12, 14, 15 , 16, 17 and 18, he pointed out.

The tally and toll in the state stood at 11,77,741 and 14,146, respectively, while the recovery count increased by one to touch 11,63,592, the official added.

The active caseload in Chhattisgarh was three, the official said.

So far, 1,88,24,665 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 1,245 during the day, as per a government release.

