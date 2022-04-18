No COVID-19 case, death reported in Chhattisgarh; fourth clean slate in 7 days

Raipur, Apr 17 (PTI) No COVID-19 case or death was recorded in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, the fourth time in the past seven days when the state has had a clean slate, an official said.

The tally and toll stood unchanged at 11,52,217 and 14,034 respectively, while four recoveries took the number of people discharged so far to 11,38,171, he said.

The active caseload in the state is 12, while 20 districts have no patient at present, he added.

With 1,205 samples being examined during the day, the overall number of tests in Chhattisgarh reached 1,75,88,440, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,217, new cases zero, death toll 14,034, recoveries 11,38,171, active cases 12, total tests 1,75,88,440.

