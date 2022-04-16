No COVID-19 case, death reported in Chhattisgarh on Saturday

Raipur, Apr 16 (PTI) No COVID-19 case or death was reported in Chhattisgarh for the third time in the past six days on Saturday, keeping the tally and toll unchanged at 11,52,217 and 14,034 respectively, an official said.

So far, 11,38,167 people have been discharged post recovery, including three during the day, leaving the state with 16 active cases, he added.

Currently, 20 districts in the state have no active case, the official pointed out.

With 3,149 samples being examined during the day, the overall number of tests in Chhattisgarh reached 1,75,87,235, he added.

