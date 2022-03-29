No COVID-19 case for fifth straight day in Pondy

Puducherry, Mar 29 (PTI) Puducherry did not report any new coronavirus case on Tuesday with the overall caseload remaining unchanged at 1,65,774.

This is the fifth consecutive day that no fresh case has been reported in the Union Territory.

Director of Health G Sriramulu, in a release, said the health department tested 339 samples in the last 24 hours and no new case of viral infection surfaced.

He said there are only two COVID patients in home quarantine. There was no fresh recovery of patients and the overall recoveries stood at 1,63,810.

Sriramulu said no fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and the death toll also stood unchanged at 1,962.

The test positivity rate was zero while fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.82 per cent, respectively.

The department has tested 22,27,961 samples so far and has found 18,72,610 samples out of them to be negative.

Sriramulu said the department has administered 16,34,602 doses so far that comprised 9,47,434 first doses, 6,73,161 second doses and 14,007 booster doses. PTI COR HDA HDA

