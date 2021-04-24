Last Updated:

'No COVID-19 Cases In Patanjali Campus': Baba Ramdev On 'false' Media Reports

Reacting to the false media reports, yoga guru Ramdev Baba took to Twitter and clarified that there are no positive COVID-19 cases in the Patanjali campus.

Written By
Gargi Rohatgi
PTI, Pixabay-Representative

PTI, Pixabay-Representative


As the country continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Friday refused reports of Coronavirus cases inside the main campus of Patanjali Yogpeeth by a section of media. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Ramdev Baba said that the new patients who came to IPD and new students who came to Acharyakulam were tested for COVID-19 according to the protocol and 14 visitors were found to be positive. He said that these 14 patients were not allowed inside the main campus. 

Ramdev Baba: 'No COVID-19 patient in Patanjali campus'

Ramdev Baba's tweet in Hindi can be roughly translated into: "No person is infected with coronavirus in Patanjali. Those new patients who came to IPD and new students who came for admission to Acharyakulam, we got them tested under the SOP of COVID protocol. Only 14 visitors were positive and they were not allowed inside the main campus. Apart from this, all reports are rumours and lies. I am regularly doing live programmes of yoga and health from 5 to 10 am daily."

READ | IPL 2020: Patanjali to bid for title sponsorship only on THIS one bizarre condition

This recent response by the yoga guru comes after a section of media has reported that 83 people have been found positive inside the Pantjali's main campus. Along with Ramdev Baba, Patanjali spokesperson SK Tijarawala on Thursday had also declared these reports as false. 

READ | Dream11 becomes new IPL 2020 title sponsor, netizens react with funny memes ft. Patanjali

COVID-19 tally in India

As the world continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, India so far has registered over 1,66,10,481, out of which, 1,38,67,997 have successfully recovered and 1,89,544 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 3,46,786 new cases, 2,19,838 fresh recoveries and 2,624 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 25,52,940. 

READ | Patanjali's MD decries IMA remark, gives open invitation to discuss science behind Coronil

(Image: PTI, Pixabay-Representative)

READ | Show cause notices for closure issued to Flipkart, Patanjali over PWM Rules, CPCB tells NGT
READ | Baba Ramdev teases 'new Patanjali announcements' soon; hopes for Centre-farmers resolution

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND