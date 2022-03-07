No Covid-19 deaths in AP for 6th day

Amaravati, March 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh on Monday reported 61 fresh cases of Covid-19, the lowest in a day in more than six months.

The number of active cases dropped down to three digits, 887, while no Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state for the record sixth day in a row.

In 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday, 237 infected people got cured, according to the latest bulletin.

The gross coronavirus positives in the state is now 23,18,478, recoveries 23,02,862 and deaths 14,729.

Only East Godavari district registered 19 fresh cases in 24 hours while nine more districts added less than 10 each.

Three districts did not report any new case.

Only three districts now have active cases of over 100 each, the highest being 325 in East Godavari.

Kurnool has the lowest of five active cases. PTI DBV ROH ROH

