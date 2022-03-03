No Covid-19 Deaths In AP For Second Consecutive Day

Andhra Pradesh registered 122 fresh cases of Covid-19, 236 recoveries and no deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday.

According to the latest bulletin, the active cases came down to 1,543.

The total positives touched 23,18,176, recoveries 23,01,904 and deaths 14,729, the bulletin said.

West Godavari district reported 23 fresh cases, Guntur 18, Anantapuramu 16, East Godavari 15, Chittoor and Visakhapatnam 11 each.

Of the remaining seven, six districts logged less than nine new cases each while Vizianagaram reported zero in 24 hours.

East Godavari district has the highest of 576 and Vizianagaram the lowest of 10 active cases in the state now.

