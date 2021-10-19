No COVID death in Assam for first time since second wave struck

Guwahati, Oct 19 (PTI) No COVID-19 death was reported in Assam on Tuesday, the first such instance since the second wave of the pandemic hit the state in April this year, while 354 new cases raised the tally to 6,07,119, a bulletin by the National Health Mission said.

The toll remained unchanged at 5,957, the bulletin stated.

At least 1,347 COVID-19 patients in the state have died to other reasons.

The state for the first time in ten days recorded over 300 single-day cases.

Of the 354 new cases, 152 were from Kamrup Metropolitan, 30 from Barpeta and 28 from Jorhat.

Altogether 229 recovered patients were discharged from different hospitals during the day, taking the number of those cured of the disease to 5,97,577.

Assam currently has 2,238 active cases, the bulletin said.

The positivity rate stood at 0.89 per cent and the recovery rate at 98.43 per cent.

As many as 39, 654 sample tests were conducted during the day.

According to the bulletin, 2,65,40,174 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccines thus far -- 67,64,725 of them having taken both the doses. PTI SSG RMS RMS

