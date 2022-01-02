No Covid Deaths In Assam, New Cases Rise Marginally

Assam on Sunday registered 156 new Covid-19 cases, six more than the previous day's count, pushing the overall tally so far to 6,21,071, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

No COVID-19 deaths were reported in Assam on Sunday. One person had died due to the disease on January 1.

Among the fresh infections, 78 were from Kamrup Metropolitan district, 25 from Hojai and 16 from Kamrup (Rural).

Altogether 19,712 COVID-19 tests were conducted during the day in the state.

The death toll and rate remained unchanged at 6,165 and 0.99 per cent respectively, while the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other reasons stood at 1,347.

Altogether 100 recovered patients were discharged from different hospitals and Covid Care Centres in the state on Sunday, taking the total number of cured people to 6,12,585. The recovery rate is 98.63 per cent.

The number of active cases is now 974, up from 918 active cases on Saturday.

The NHM said a total of 3,76,79,340 doses of vaccines have been administered. This includes 2,17,36,325 first doses and 1,59,43,015 second doses.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)