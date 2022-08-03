No Deaths Reported Due To Manual Scavenging In Country Between 2017-21: Centre

The Centre on Tuesday said that though as many as 330 people died due to "hazardous cleaning of sewer and septic tanks" from 2017 to 2021 in the country, no deaths have been reported due to manual scavenging.

Responding to the questions asked by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha Girish Chandra on the situation of manual scavengers in the country, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said, "There is no report of people currently engaged in manual scavenging as defined under Section 2 (1) (g) of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 (MS Act, 2013). Manual scavenging is prohibited with effect from 6.12.2013. No person or agency can engage or employ any person for manual scavenging from the above date."

No death due to manual scavenging in the country: Centre

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday informed Parliament about the zero death in manual scavenging, he, however, admitted that about 330 people have died in the last five years (2017-2021) due to accidents while undertaking hazardous cleaning of sewer and septic tanks.

Giving the details of the deaths caused due to "hazardous cleaning of sewer and septic tanks", the Ministry released a list of states and the deaths reported. According to the Ministry, the highest number of sewer-related deaths from 2017-2021 occurred in Uttar Pradesh with total deaths of 47. Following Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu reported the second highest deaths with 43 people dying due to hazardous cleaning of sewers, 42 in Delhi and 36 in Haryana.

Notably, the states that recorded the least sewer-related deaths during 2017-2021 are Kerala (1), Chhattisgarh (1), Odisha (2) and Bihar (2).

The Ministry in its press release on Tuesday said, "for safe and sustainable sanitation, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has issued the Faecal Sludge and Septage Management (FSSM) Policy, 2017 which emphasises the implementation of legal prohibition of manual scavenging under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 and have also prescribed the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for safe cleaning of sewer and septic tanks in November 2018."

Referring to the Supreme Court's Judgment dated 27.03.2014 in Civil Writ Petition No. 583 of 2003, the ministry stated that a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh each is paid by the state governments to the families of those who have died while cleaning sewers/septic tanks from the year 1993 onwards.