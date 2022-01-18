No Decision So Far On COVID-19 Vaccination Of 12-14 Year Old Kids: Report

India recently started the vaccination drive for children between the age of 15 and 18 and over 3.5 crore children have already got their first vaccine doses. Now, Union Health Ministry sources have informed that it is yet to take a decision on vaccination for children of age group 12-14 years. The information comes only a day after a minor urged Delhi High Court to direct the Centre and authorities concerned to announce its plan to vaccinate children below the age of 12 years.

Dr NK Arora, the chairman of the COVID working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), on Monday, had said that India may start administering the COVID-19 vaccine to kids in the 12-14 age bracket in March. He said that the 15-18 age group is likely to get fully inoculated by then. However, official sources close to ANI have now confirmed that the health ministry is yet to take a decision regarding the vaccination process of kids below the age of 15.

Senior Advocate Kailash Vasudev, appearing for a minor petitioner on Monday, sought direction from the court to the ministry to announce the road map regarding vaccination of children aged 12 and below. The ministry has only provided a road map for the vaccination of kids under 18 as of now and is yet to decide on the plan for children under 14.

COVID-19 vaccination for children

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday had said that the vaccination drive for children between the 15-18 age group is going successfully. He informed that over 3.5 crore kids received COVID-19 vaccine doses so far. "Amazing enthusiasm among Young India for COVID-19 vaccination. Over 3.5 crore children between the 15-18 Age group have received 1st dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, since 3rd January. Congratulations to all my young friends who have got vaccinated," Mandaviya had said in a tweet.

Vaccination for 12-14 year olds likely in March, says NTAGI head

Dr NK Arora, the chairman of the COVID working group of the NTAGI, on Monday, said that India may start administering the COVID-19 vaccine to kids in the 12-14 age bracket in March as the 15-18 age group is likely to get fully inoculated by then. He said of the estimated 7.4 crore population in the 15-18 age group, more than 3.45 lakh have received their first jab of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and the second dose is due in 28 days.

"Adolescents in this age group have been actively participating in the inoculation process, and going by this pace of vaccination, the rest of the beneficiaries in the 15-18 age group are likely to be covered with the first dose by January-end and subsequently their second dose is expected to be done by February-end," Dr Arora said.

Once the 15-18 age group is covered, the central government is likely to take a decision for initiating an inoculation drive for the 12-14 age group in March. He estimated a population of 7.5 crores in the 12-14 age bracket.

Image: PTI/ UNSPLASH