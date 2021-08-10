'No Decision Yet on Preparing A National Level NRIC,' Says MoS Home In Lok Sabha

Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home Affairs, stated on Tuesday, August 10, that the Central Government has yet to decide on whether or not to prepare the National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at the national level. Rai said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, "Till now, the government has not taken any decision to prepare the National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at the national level."

No decision on NRIC at National level: MoS

Rai further stated that the Centre has chosen to update the National Population Register (NPR) in accordance with the Citizenship Act of 1955 in connection with the first phase of the Census in 2021. During the exercise of revising NPR, the demographic and other details of each household and individual were to be updated/collected, and no documents were to be collected.

Rai also informed the House that "The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 aims to facilitate grant of citizenship to migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, or Christian communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who entered into India on or before the 31.12.2014 and who have been exempted by the Central Government by or under clause (c) of sub-section (2) of section 3 of the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920 or from the application of the provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946 or any rule or order made thereunder."

Rai added, "The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 has been notified on 12.12.2019 and has come into force w.e.f. 10.01.2020. However, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the revision of NPR and other related field activities have been postponed."

Citizenship (Amendment) Act

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 aims to make it easier for minority community migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who entered India on or before December 31, 2014, and were exempted by the Central Government under clause (c) of sub-section (2) of section 3 of the Passport (Entry into India) Act, to get citizenship.

In previous election manifestos, India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vowed to provide Indian citizenship to members of persecuted religious minorities who had moved from neighbouring countries. Migrants who arrived in India before December 31, 2014, and faced "religious persecution or fear of religious persecution" in their home country were eligible for citizenship under the 2019 amendment.

Picture Credit: PTI