No Deficiency In Ensuring Delivery Of Justice In Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case: Punjab CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday asserted there was no deficiency on his government's part in ensuring the delivery of justice in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, a day after the slain singer's father threatened to withdraw the FIR and leave the country.

Mann was responding to a question on a statement by Moosewala's father, who on Sunday said he would withdraw the FIR in his son's murder case if the singer was linked with gangsters.

"From our side, there is no such deficiency that we are making any delay in delivery of justice. Every day, someone or the other is being arrested. From wherever we get any clue, we make arrests (in the case)," the chief minister said in Pathankot.

Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh has also threatened to leave the country and given an ultimatum to the state machinery till November 25 to hear him out.

Mann, who was in Pathankot on Monday to take stock of paddy procurement arrangements, dubbed the Moosewala murder incident as a "very serious" matter.

He said the police have arrested those who attacked the singer and planned the murder, and added that a charge sheet has been submitted in the case.

Mann said his government had urged the Centre to issue red corner notices against the accused, who were in Canada, in order to bring them here to face the law.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

Balkaur Singh has claimed that his son was killed under a well-planned conspiracy and that it was not the result of a gang war.

Inspector General of Police Jaskaran Singh on Monday visited the house of Moosewala in Mansa and met his parents. Singh is the member of the Special Investigation Team of the Punjab Police, which is probing the murder case.

Reviewing the procurement operations in Pathankot, CM Mann said of the 112.46 lakh metric tonne paddy that arrived till Sunday in the state's grain markets, 110.13 lakh MT have been procured.

Of this, 88 LMT has been lifted and a payment worth Rs 18,660 crore has been transferred so far to the farmers, he said.

He said the entire process of procurement and lifting will be completed within a week.

Reiterating th ecommitment of the state government to procure every single grain of paddy, Mann said during the current procurement season not even a single complaint has been received from the farmers across the state. He said he is personally monitoring the entire procurement process to ensure that farmers do not face any sort of inconvenience.

The CM said zoning of different districts of the state had given desired results.

This has enabled the state government to have a correct assessment about the cropping pattern of the state to save water, he said.

Replying to a query, Mann slammed Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, asking him to look at what his party is doing in other states before raising a question mark over the expenses made by the state government to showcase Punjab in other states.

He said the state government has full right to highlight its achievements in other states. In an apparent reference to former minister Sunder Sham Arora, who was recently arrested by the Vigilance Bureau, the chief minister said merely joining the BJP does not give a clean chit to any individual.

Mann said Arora had joined the BJP in hope of getting "safe haven for his misdeeds of plundering wealth of the state," and now he is behind the bars.