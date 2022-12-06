No Delays During Winters: Here's What Indian Railways Is Doing To Run Trains On Time

The Indian Railways has taken several steps to ensure the smooth functioning and avoiding delays of trains during the foggy weather in northern India. In an official release, the Ministry of Railways revealed that it has resorted to using fog devices, placement of detonators and usage of reflective strip as stop signals. Below are some key measures taken by the Railways to mitigate the effects of the current foggy season.

To enhance the level of safety for trains operations & avoid delay of trains during foggy season, Indian Railways have taken various steps to ensure smooth operations of trains during fog in the Northern parts of the country.https://t.co/hFJdGeVvyJ — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) December 6, 2022

Steps taken by Indian Railways

1. Usage of fog devices in locomotives, and enhancing the maximum permissible speed during foggy or inclement weather condition from 60 km per hour to 75 km per hour.

2. The ministry is also planning to use reliable fog safe devices, if available, and provide it to the loco pilots in all locomotives running in fog affected areas during fog.

3. Placement of detonators and ensuring adequate supply of detonators. The Ministry explained that the detonators are used to generate detonating signals and they basically are appliances which are fixed on the rails and when an engine passes over them, they explode with a loud report so as to attract the attention of the Driver.

4. Carrying out lime marking across the track at the sighting board (or at distant signal in case of double distant signals).

5. Providing yellow or black luminous strips across all signal sighting boards, whistle boards, fog signal posts and busy vulnerable level crossing gates of accident prone areas. "The work of repainting for their proper visibility should be completed before onset of foggy season", the Ministry said in its release.

6. Ensuring yellow or black luminous indication strips in areas with barriers at busy-level crossings.

7. "The new existing Seating Cum Luggage Rake(SLRs) are already being fitted with LED based flasher tail light, therefore, the existing SLRs with fixed Red Lights should be modified and fixed with LED lights", the Ministry said.

8. Ensuring retro reflective strip in Sigma shape for identification of stop signal be provided as per existing instructions.

9. Reviewing crew changing locations in the fog affected areas. "In view of increased hours on road, the Railways may create infrastructure at new/additional crew changing locations. Simultaneously, the loco/crew/rake links be reviewed during the period of fog. All crews (Loco Pilots/Assistant Loco Pilots and Guards) on stationary duty should be utilized for train working especially during fog", the release stated.

10. The Ministry has also directed loco pilots to observe all precautions during the foggy season. This includes running the train at a controllable speed (not more than 75 km per hour) so as to stop short of any obstruction during low visibility and whistling frequently to warn the gatemen and road users of an approaching train at level crossings.