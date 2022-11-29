'No Democracy Left In Telangana, TRS Misusing Power': YS Sharmila's Husband On Her Arrest

YS Sharmila's husband Anil Kumar has called the arrest of his wife and YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) President 'very unfortunate' and demanded an enquiry by the Central government into it. During his transit to the SR Nagar Police station in Hyderabad, Anil Kumar spoke to Republic and stated that the sections on Sharmila after her arrest have been imposed without any proof.

"(It's) very, very unfortunate. All the sections that have been put on her have no proof," he told Republic. He also accused CM K Chandrashekar Rao's (KCR) government of misusing its power and stated that 'there is no democracy'.

"They don't want to see people who are talking about the truth, about their faults, about the false promises they have kept. It is very, very unfortunate that we are the only ones fighting for the right cause," Anil Kumar said.

"And of course, we believe that since BJP is in power in Centre, we would appreciate them if they get some enquiry into this. And they have some proof we believe that if they can take action on this. Appropriate action on them. Some truth will come out and the people of Telangana will be rescued from this corruption."

YS Sharmila arrested

Sharmila was arrested earlier today by the Telangana Police after she arrived at KCR's residence. Her car was also towed away while she was sitting inside it and was hauled out forcing open the doors. She has been booked under IPC Section 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 327 (voluntarily causing hurt to extort property, or to constrain to an illegal act).

Her husband revealed that two of these charges are bailable whereas one is non-bailable. Following Sharmila's arrest, the YSRTP alleged that the police restrained her mother and put her under house arrest when she was leaving to meet her daughter. Sharmila was over 3,000 km into her 4,000-km-long 'Praja Prasthanam' Padayatra (foot march) as a protest against KCR's government before her arrest.