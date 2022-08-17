'No Direction Given': MHA Issues Clarification On Providing Flats To Rohingyas In Delhi

The Ministry of home affairs refuted reports in certain sections of the media about the centre’s decision to move Rohingyas residing in Delhi to Economic Weaker Section (EWS) flats in Delhi. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) clarified that no such order has been issued. Significantly, Rohingyas, a Muslim ethnic minority native to Myanmar were forced to leave the country and shift to neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and India in 2017 after the Myanmar government’s massive crackdown against them in the state of Rakhine.

The Government of Delhi had proposed to shift Rohingyas to a new location however the MHA had asked the government to ensure they ‘stay put’ as the centre was already negotiating with the concerned country on their deportation. Home Minister’s office (HMO) tweeted and said, “Govt of Delhi proposed to shift the Rohingyas to a new location. MHA has directed the GNCTD to ensure that the Rohingya illegal foreigners will continue at the present location as MHA has already taken up the matter of their deportation with the concerned country through MEA.”

Illegal foreigners kept in detention centres

The HMO said the government of Delhi have been directed to declare the present location, where the Rohingyas are residing as a detention centre as per law, “Illegal foreigners are to be kept in Detention Centre till their deportation as per law. The Government of Delhi has not declared the present location as a Detention Centre. They have been directed to do the same immediately.”

‘Rohingyas pose a threat to national security’

India’s minister of state for Home affairs has stated in the parliament that, “Illegal migrants, including Rohingyas, pose a threat to national security,” They are “indulging in illegal activities,” he said.

Rohingyas have also been a big talking point in the assembly polls this year in February in Uttarakhand when Home Minister Amit Shah had alleged the Congress has been pushing Rohingyas into the state of Uttarakhand in order to foil BJP’s gameplan. "Development is beyond Congress' powers. Pushing Rohingya Muslims into the hills, and establishing a Muslim university is all that the Congress party can do. It has always divided people along caste, class, regional and religious lines," Shah said addressing one of the rallies in Uttarakhand.

