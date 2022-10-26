'No Discrimination In Indian Democracy': Shah Faesal's Strong Take On 'Minority PM' Row

IAS officer Shah Faesal made a powerful statement amid the ongoing row over the Opposition’s ‘Minority community Prime Minister’ politics. The controversy erupted after Opposition leaders highlighted 'minority leader' Rishi Sunak took charge as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and asked if the same could happen in India.

Citing his own life journey, Faesal talked about how he topped the civil service exam in India, then fell out with the government and was later rescued by the same regime. Taking a dig at Pakistan, he stated that Rishi Sunak's appointment might be shocking for some countries but the Indian democracy has never discriminated among its citizens on the basis of one's ethnicity and religion. Drawing a comparison to the Islamic countries he added that nowhere else in the world do Muslims enjoy such freedom as in India.

In a series of tweets, Shah Faesal stated, "It's possible only in India that a Muslim youngster from Kashmir can go on to top the Indian Civil Service exam, rise to the top echelons of the government, then fall apart with the government and still be rescued and taken back by the same government. Rishi Sunak's appointment might be a surprise for our neighbours where the Constitution bars non-Muslims from top posts in the Government, but Indian democracy has never discriminated ethnic and religious minorities from the rest", he said.

He further added, "As equal citizens, Indian Muslims enjoy freedoms that are unthinkable in any other so-called Islamic country. My own life story is about a journey, shoulder to shoulder, with each fellow citizen of this nation of 1.3 billion people, where I have felt owned, respected, encouraged, and at times pampered at every step of the way. That's India".

The Deputy Secretary of the Union Tourism Ministry also proved his point by giving an example of leaders from history like Maulana Azad, and Dr. Manmohan Singh, Zakir Husain who have served in the highest constitutional positions."From Maulana Azad to Dr. Manmohan Singh and Dr. Zakir Hussain to HE President Droupadi Murmu, India has always been THE land of equal opportunity and the road to the top is open to all. Won't be wrong if I say I have been to the mountain top and seen it for myself", he added.

Who is Shah Faesal?

Shah Faesal is a 2010 batch IAS officer who earlier quit the civil services to join politics. Shah Faesal, in the past, was a vocal critic of the Modi government and was even placed under house arrest against the backdrop of the abrogation of Article 370. He resigned from the civil services on January 9, 2019, citing the 'unabated killings in Kashmir and lack of any sincere reach-out from the Union government'. Later in June 2020, Faesal along with PDP leaders Sartaj Madni and Peer Mansoor were released from detention.

After his release, Faesal resigned from the post of chief of Jammu & Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) which, along with what appeared to be a softening of his political stance, led to rumours that he was set to rejoin government service. In a sign of rapprochement, he gradually began praising the Centre's policies on Twitter and expressed regret for some of his statements made in the past. Faesal joined the government service in April 2022 after the Union government accepted his application to withdraw his resignation. Shah Faesal was then finally appointed as the Deputy Secretary of the Union Tourism Ministry.

