'No Discussion On UCC Implementation': UP Dy CM Says State Govt Will Inform On Development

As Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced that Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will soon be implemented in the state, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak Saturday stated that till now Yogi Adityanath led government has not confirmed anything. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Deputy CM Pathak talked about various issues related to the state and BJP government.

UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak on UCC implementation

Speaking about the implementation of the UCC in Uttar Pradesh, he said, "In UP, if there is any discussion about it or anything comes on file, the state government will inform everyone".

He further talked about the transformation in 8 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, "There have been basic changes as India's reputation in the world has gone up. The whole world is looking up to PM Modi in terms of growth and self-reliance too".

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM further condemned the incident that came to light from Barabanki after a Muslim family was deserted by the villagers for voting in the favour of the BJP. "Everyone has the right to vote for the party they want to. Such incidents are not suitable in a democracy", he added. He also informed that the state is completely geared up for Monkeypox.

Uniform Civil Code in India

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, sex, gender, and sexual orientation. It is pertinent to mention here that the BJP promised the implementation of UCC in its 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto.

On November 18, 2021, the Allahabad High Court stressed that the Uniform Civil Code is mandatory. The single-judge bench of Justice Suneet Kumar was hearing a batch of 17 petitions pertaining to protection sought by interfaith couples. In one of these pleas, one of the parties said that they converted to the religion of his/her partner and thus apprehended a threat to their life, liberty and wellbeing.

While allowing the pleas, Justice Kumar observed that UCC cannot be made "purely voluntary" owing to fear expressed by members of the minority community. Referring to a Supreme Court verdict, he asked the Centre to constitute a committee for implementing Article 44 of the Constitution. A part of the Directive Principles of State Policy in the Constitution under Article 44 reads, "The State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India".

(Image: Facebook@BrajeshPathak)