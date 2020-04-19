'No Door Delivery Of Newspapers In Mumbai & Pune COVID Red Zones,' Says CM Uddhav

Ahead of the relaxation of the lockdown from April 20, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, on Sunday, categorically stated that there will be no door-to-door delivery of newspapers in the red zones in Mumbai and Pune. Addressing a press conference, CM Uddhav said that the door-to-door delivery of newspapers in the highly affected zones in Mumbai and Pune was prohibited. CM Uddhav said that he had held discussions with newspaper editors and administrators and assured them of taking an appropriate decision in the near future.

'Don't hesitate to visit a doctor'

"It’s been almost six weeks since we are fighting against COVID-19. We are testing many numbers of people as much as possible. Till now around 66800 people have been tested whereas 95% are negative. 50-55% of positive patients were asymptomatic. Even doctors informed that many patients who are reported positive for COVID-19 came into light at the last stage", he said

"So I appeal to everyone, even if anyone suffering from cold, fever, sneezing, don’t hesitate to visit a doctor. No need to hide or treat yourself at home", he added.

"The state government is allowing the industries from green and orange zones to start production and processing activities in a restricted manner. The industries will have to arrange accommodation for their workers. They would not travel long distance for work," he said.

As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has a total of 3,651 positive cases of coronavirus including 365 patients who have recovered, 211 deaths.

