'No Doubt On Who's Made Delhi A Gas Chamber': Centre Raps Punjab Govt For Stubble Burning

As the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the National Capital turned from bad to worse, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav criticised the Punjab government on Wednesday, November 2. Taking to Twitter, Yadav highlighted how, Punjab, a state run by the Aam Aadmi Party government, in 2022, has seen an over 19% rise in farm fires over 2021. In contrast, Haryana has since 30 per cent drop in the same period.

"Just today, Punjab saw 3,634 fires. There is no doubt over who has turned Delhi into a gas chamber," the Union Environment Minister wrote, embedding therein an infographic which showed 18,066 fires in Punjab and 1,266 fires in 2021 and 21,480 fires in Punjab and 3,025 fires in 2022 in Sangrur.

Why question only Punjab & Delhi, why not Haryana: Bhagwant Mann

Pertinently, earlier in the day, while addressing a press conference, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accused the Union government of indulging in 'pollution politics'. CM Mann further stated that when a permanent solution was proposed to them by the Punjab government in connection with stubble, the Centre didn't pay heed to them and turned down the suggestions.

"Pollution politics is going on for several days by the Central government, which is unfortunate. Instead of helping, the BJP government at the Centre is defaming the farmers of Punjab, while the cities of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are on the list of most polluted cities," said Bhagwant Mann, adding, "When the Punjab farmers provide crops, they are referred to as Annadata but after receiving the food, the same farmers are blasted."

The pollution in and around Delhi has reached an alarming level as the air quality index (AQI) has been recorded as 'very poor'. According to the Meteorological Department, the AQI in Delhi on November 2 was recorded at 354 which falls under the category of very poor.