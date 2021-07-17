'No Dowry Bond': Kerala Guv Asks VCs To Make Students Sign Pledge Before Awarding Degrees

To fight the decade-old evil practice of dowry, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the chancellor of the state universities, directed the vice-chancellors of the universities to make students sign a bond at the time of admission that they would not take or give dowry. In the meeting, Vice-chancellors suggested that not only students at the time of admission but also before giving them degrees must be asked to sign a bond. And all those who are being appointed to the university should also be asked to sign a bond, Khan said.

Students and parents need to sign 'No dowry bond'

According to the Kerala Governor, the need for parents to sign the anti-dowry bond at the time of admission is equally important compared to students because it is the parents of students who demand more dowry, showing the degree of their children.

A couple of days ago, the Kerala Governor observed a fast. He joined the fast that was organised at Gandhi Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram by the Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi to create social awareness against the practice of giving and taking dowry as part of marriages. The objective of his fast was to urge people to say no to the decade-old evil practice.

Khan suggested that not only the student and parents but also the teachers and other staff members should be made to sign the bond. He said, "The signing of the bond should not be restricted to students, but also faculty members should be made to sign the bond. In the meeting with the vice-chancellors of the universities, suggestions came up why only students and parents, but also at the time, if you want admission, you will have to sign a bond. Universities can not and should not allow their degrees to be used as a license to increase the price of a bridegroom in the marriage market, "the Governor said.

"This is not a women's issue. This is a human issue. Because if you bring down a woman, society will be brought down. Demanding dowry is repugnant to womanhood. This is repugnant to human dignity, "the Governor said.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan calls it 'paradoxical'

Recalling the recent death incidents, which took place in the state due to dowry, Khan said it is paradoxical that in a state which has the highest literacy rate and great social awareness, such incidents have happened. "

"Our beloved state of Kerala was recently in the news for a tragic death due to dowry. The deaths caused because of dowry harassment have shaken the people of the state. It is paradoxical that in a state which has the highest literacy rate and great social awareness, such incidents have happened. This is a state which has seen a lot of contributions by women to its social and economic development. " He said it is unbelievable that such monstrosities are happening in Kerala.

Meanwhile, KSU workers protested outside the meeting venue. They raised questions about the various issues, including university management, irregularities in the conduct of the examinations, and the issuance of the mark sheets.

CREDIT: (With some ANI inputs)