'No Drunken-driving Check Unless Someone Visibly Drunk,' Says Delhi Traffic Police

Keeping in mind the increasing number of Coronavirus cases in India, the Delhi Traffic Police, on Thursday, stated that they will not carry out a breath analyser check unless someone appears to be visibly drunk and driving recklessly. If in case the checking has to be done, the Delhi Traffic Police will take all possible precautions.

No drunken driving checking unless someone is visibly drunk and driving so recklessly as to endanger his/her or other’s life, and that too with all possible precautions: Delhi Traffic Police. #CoronaVirus — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Delhi Police appeals people to stay indoors

Earlier on March 17, the Delhi Police had released an appeal asking people to not assemble indoors or outside till March 31 as prevention to Coronavirus. The appeal released by Delhi Police also stated that no license or permission will be issued for public or entertainment activities.

"To prevent the spread of Coronavirus disease, Delhi Police makes a fervent appeal to the general public to remain indoors, as far as possible and not to come outside for leisure or entertainment activities which involve close contact with more than 4-5 persons at any place," the appeal said.

"It also appeals not to assemble at any place for protest, dharna, rally, or any other activity, whether in close space or outside, till March 31, 2020. Any no objection certificate or permission in respect of such gatherings will not be issued. It is also decided that no license/permission will be issued for public entertainment activities," the appeal added.

Coronavirus in India

According to the latest figures available on Thursday, the total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in India has risen to 189. Four deaths have been reported in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories.

Taking into consideration the rising number of Coronavirus cases, the Central Government on March 14 decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster." The government has also decided to go into a partial lockdown as it ordered the shut down of all educational institutions, places of social gatherings like swimming pools, spas, gyms, museums, and cultural centres.

