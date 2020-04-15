COVID-19: No Ease In Restrictions Till May 3, Says Kashmir Divisional Commissioner

With Kashmir emerging as a hotspot of COVID-19 cases, the administration has decided to continue with a strict lockdown in the entire valley beyond April 20.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, in his address to the nation, said that some relaxations may be allowed after April 20 in places where there are no hotspots. However, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, while talking to "Republic Media Network", said that no ease will be given in restrictions as all 10 district of Kashmir division comes under "Red Zone". In fact, more curbs will be on the ground till 3 May.

Pertinently, Srinagar has 73 COVID-19 positive cases, Bandipora 53, Baramulla 40, Kupwara 23, Shopian 14, Budgam 11, Ganderbal and Kulgam five each, Pulwama three and Anantnag one. In Srinagar, which has seen the highest number of entry-exit points of all areas declared as containment zones have been sealed, at least half of these points in each one of these areas have been sealed with removable barriers.

Guidelines for Red Zones

Jammu and Kashmir Government had issued guidelines (SOPs) to be followed in the areas declared as COVID-19 "Red Zones" in the union territory of J&K for delivery of essential supplies, services and to curb the spread of community transmission by enforcing restrictions already imposed under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been notified in an order issued by Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam, in the exercise of powers conferred upon him, in the capacity as the Chairperson of State Executive Committee, under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

As per the order, areas with a significant number of cases or where there is suspicion of cluster transmission, based on the assessment by DC & CMO, with the advice of the SP as well, will be declared as 'RED ZONES' by Deputy Commissioner concerned.

The mapping (size of perimeter) of Red Zone shall be done depending upon the size of habitation, the geographic distribution of positive cases, proximity to other habitations, accessibility, geographical barriers, mobility of COVID-19 positive person, etc. Intelligent demarcation of boundaries of the Red Zone will be done using roads, natural barriers, etc.

