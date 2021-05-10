'No Entry Without Confirmed Beds': Telangana Cops Restrict Entry Of COVID Patients From AP

On Monday, Telangana police started restricting the patients coming to the city in ambulances from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh at border places amid the COVID-19 crisis. As per the police officials, this move is aimed at avoiding scenes of patients waiting for beds near hospitals. The officials added that the patients who have confirmed beds are only allowed into the state at borders.

"We see a lot of patients coming from other states to Hyderabad hoping for better treatment. However, those without confirmed beds, from any hospital, are not being allowed. The patients without confirmed beds are forced to wait outside hospitals," a senior police official of Telangana told PTI.

The Police sources further stated that every day from all entry points, Telangana receives about 500 to 600 ambulances carrying patients to be admitted to various hospitals.

However, the state police haven't received any written orders from the Telangana government on restricting the ambulances coming into the state, said a police official of a bordering district with AP. He added that they were asked to do it on oral instructions and the restrictions will be carried on for some more days. Over 50 per cent of hospital beds in Hyderabad are filled with patients from neighbouring states, said a senior official of the Telangana government.

Telangana Govt Imposes Strict COVID Restrictions

Amid surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Telangana government on Friday announced that strict COVID -19 guidelines will be imposed in the state. The news order has been issued for effective control of the virus. The declaration stated that all the new restrictions would remain effective till May 15 and strict changes are made in the view of public gatherings. The night curfew across the state will remain in effect from 9 pm to 5 am for 7 more days. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has denied complete lockdown in the state.

New guidelines:

Marriage related gathering shall ensure social distancing, wearing of a mask and other Covid related protocols, with the maximum number of persons allowed not exceeding 100.

Funeral / last rites related gathering shall ensure social distancing, wearing of a mask and other Covid related protocols, with the maximum number of persons allowed not exceeding 20.

All gathering such as Social / Political / Sports / Entertainment / Academic/ Religious / Cultural are prohibited.

Night curfew across the state will remain in effect from 9 pm to 5 am till May 15.

COVID Cases in Telangana

As per Health Ministry data, Telangana on Monday reported 2,705 new COVID cases with 7,646 recoveries and 35 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 65,757 with 4,28,865 total recoveries and 2,739 deaths.

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Credits: KCR/FACEBOOK/PTI)