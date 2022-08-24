'No Evidence Of Indian Companies Evading Sanctions Placed On Russia': US Treasury Official

US Deputy Secretary of Treasury Wally Adeyemo who is on his three-day visit to India claimed that there is "no evidence" that Indian businesses have evaded sanctions put in place as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The US official also said that companies around the world including those in India, Europe and the US are considering the sanctions imposed in Russia seriously and also implementing them as well. Adeyemo also said that the coalition of the sanctions is widening, with many countries joining.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai during his visit to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, Wally Adeyemo said, "I’ve seen no evidence of Indian companies circumventing sanctions that have been placed on Russia."

Notably, the remark holds significance as it comes just days after RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra was cited in a report as suggesting that the US was concerned about India being used to exporting fuel manufactured from Russian oil in violation of Washington's sanctions.

Sanctions against Russia over Ukraine invasion

Russia has been facing severe sanctions from the West after Vladimir Putin launched the war on Ukraine in February this year. While the US continues to impose sanctions on Russia for its 'unjustified' invasion of Ukraine, recently, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new sanctions against supporters of the Russian government. Trudeau announced new restrictions against 62 close associates of the Russian regime and defence sector entity. The sanctioned people include high-ranking Russian government officials, including Russian governors and regional heads, their family members and senior officials of currently sanctioned defence sector entities.

It is pertinent to mention that Australia, Canada, the European Union (EU), France, Japan, Switzerland, the United Kingdom (UK), and the United States have imposed several restrictions and sanctions on Russia due to the latter's military offensive against Ukraine.

(With inputs from PTI/ANI)