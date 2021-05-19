No Evidence Of Remdesivir Effectively Treating COVID-19 Patients: Ganga Ram Hospital Chief

In an explosive statement, Ganga Ram hospital Chairperson Dr. DS Rana, on Tuesday said that critical COVID-19 drug Remdesivir might be dropped from its usage for COVID treatment. He added that there is no evidence of effective results.

"If we talk about medicines which we use in COVID treatment, there is no such evidence regarding Remdesivir that works in Covid-19 treatment. Medicines that do not have any activity to work, will have to be discontinued", said Dr Rana.

Earlier, the usage of convalescent plasma was also dropped from the recommended treatment protocols for COVID -19, according to an advisory from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Talking further on the matter, Dr. Rana highlighted that no difference in the condition of COVID patients was seen with plasma treatment.

The usage was "discontinued" on the basis of "evidence" added Dr. Rana.

"In plasma therapy, we give a pre-forwarded antibody to someone who has been infected before, so that the antibody can fight with the virus. Antibodies usually form when the coronavirus attacks. We have seen in the last year that giving plasma does not make any difference in the condition of the patient and other people. Also, it is not easily available. Plasma therapy was started on a scientific basis and has been discontinued on the basis of evidence," according to Delhi Hospital Dr. DS Rana.

However, Dr. Rana asserted that examination regarding the matter is still going on for complete knowledge. He also jibed that "by the time full knowledge of this pandemic will be gained, it will get over".

"All the experimental medicines, be plasma therapy (which is now discontinued) or Remdesivir, all of them may be dropped soon as there is no such evidence of its functioning. Right now only three medicines are working", Dr Rana said.

The statement from the top hospital doctor comes amid huge demand and black-marketing of Remdesivir with continuous awareness from AIIMS warning appropriate usage of the critical COVID-19 drug.

