No Fear Of Death Penalty, Many Rapes Unreported: Taslima Nasreen Hits Out After Unnao Case

After the horrific gangrape case reported from Hyderabad, another shocking case has been reported from Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh. A 23-year-old woman who had filed a rape case against two men of her village was set on fire on Thursday morning by five men outside her village when she was going to a local court for hearing of the rape case. The condition of the victim is now reported to be critical. When asked, police said all five including the 2 accused of rape have been arrested. Out of these two accused one was released on bail last week and the other was absconding.

Many social activists, writers and NGOs have slammed state governments for deteriorating law and order situations. Acclaimed writer Taslima Nasreen said women are not being considered human beings but just a sex object. "There are many victims who do not report, very few cases get reported and also the rapists actually learn from the fellow rapists. Many men learnt from rapists of Delhi gangrape case. There is no fear of the death penalty in the criminals. Probably they think that they may not be caught so they think they will be lucky. It is really shocking that again and again such crimes are being reported. Women are not considered human beings but sex objects"

"In this misogynistic and patriarchal society, it is being taught that women are inferior beings, sex slaves and men also learn this. Women don't need extra respect for being a mother or sister but women need equality and respect as human beings. Women rights must not be violated. If you punish rapists by giving the death penalty, nothing changes because these cases are reported daily. I believe the death penalty is not a deterrent. It's important to educate people" Nasreen further added.

NCW chief Rekha Sharma said that the Judiciary needs to think twice before granting bail to the accused in such cases. She said, "Though the rape happened in march but when she was going to court she was set ablaze by the same men and that is why I wrote to police because I don't think that they put their case properly in the court and oppose the bail of these culprits. I must add here that the judiciary must think whom to give bail. Judiciary must think twice before giving bail to such people also the question is why security was not given to the victim when these people were out on bail. We have written to UP DGP and sought reports of the last three years because this is not only a single case, many such cases have been reported of similar nature in the last three years and I have not seen UP police improving even a bit"

