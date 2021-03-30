India Steps Up Vigil At Manipur & Mizoram Borders As Refugees Flee Myanmar Massacre

Owing to the ongoing violence in Myanmar, some wounded refugees from the southeast Asian country arrived at the border of Manipur-Myanmar recently, only to be turned down by forces. The northeastern state of India— Manipur immediately issued an order to the authorities in the region and asked them "not to provide any food or shelter to the refugees from Myanmar." The order, however, read that those with severe bullet wounds and "grievous injuries" can be treated on "humanitarian consideration."



The deputy commissioners of Chandel, Tengnoupal, Kamjong, Ukhrul, and Churachandpur districts have received the order, and the Manipur government has asked them to "politely turn the refugees away, and take appropriate actions over the illegal entry of Myanmarese nationals." Given that the military in Myanmar has seized control on February 1, the state has witnessed mass brutality that has wounded several and killed many. Pro-democracy demonstrators are demanding the release of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi who was detained over allegations by the opposition that the elections were rigged.

Many regions in Myanmar have witnessed police brutality where at least 90 people were killed last week when the junta opened fire at protesters. Several children also were killed on Friday when the protesters confronted the armed military personnel. Myanmar's Ambassador to the United Nations has appealed to the Indian government to provide refugees arriving in India from Myanmar, with shelter and food, stating the two countries "maintained a long history."

The order issued by the Biren Singh government in Manipur further read "Aadhaar enrolment kits must be kept under safe custody and Aadhaar enrollment should be halted."



Last week on Friday, the violence that erupted across Myanmar witnessed police firing live rounds on the pro-democracy protesters. Many including women and children were shot dead on the spot while several others were injured. The wounded escaped the violence and reached Myanmar-Manipur border seeking refuge and safety. Myanmar has been at the mercy of the military junta again after a coup on February 1 toppled the democratically elected government and the very system of democracy that has been in place there since the last few years.