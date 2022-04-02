No fresh cases as Puducherry remains Covid- free for third straight day

Puducherry, Apr 2 (PTI) The union territory of Puducherry continued to remain coronavirus-free as no fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours and the number of active cases remained nil, a senior Health department official said on Saturday.

No fresh fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM on Saturday and the death toll remained at 1,962, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release.

As 375 samples were tested during the last 24 hours and no fresh case surfaced, he said, adding there were no active cases in the union territory.

Puducherry remained COVID-19 free for a third straight day.

Sriramulu said the test positivity rate was also zero and the fatality and recoveries remained 1.18 per cent and 98.82 per cent respectively.

He said the Department has so far tested 22,28,934 samples and has found 18,73,876 out of them to be negative.

Sriramulu said that the overall case load remained at 1,65,774 and the cumulative recoveries stood at 1,63,812.

The Health Department has so far administered 16,43,782 doses which comprised 9,53,466 first doses, 6,75,892 second doses and 14,424 booster doses. PTI Cor SS SS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)