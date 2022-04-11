No fresh COVID-19 case, fatality in J-K

Srinagar, Apr 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir did not record any fresh COVID-19 cases or deaths on Monday, officials said.

The union territory's caseload stands at 4,53,889 and the death toll at 4,750.

There are 79 active COVID-19 cases in the union territory. So far, 4,49,060 people have recovered from the viral disease, the officials said.

There are 51 confirmed mucormycosis (black fungus) cases in Jammu and Kashmir. No fresh case has been reported since last evening, they said. PTI SSB SSB DIV DIV

